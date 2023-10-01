The Creator Repeats Gareth Edwards' Best Rogue One Twist

Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Creator.

However, despite the film's originality, it is clear that Edwards has not only taken inspiration from other films and shows but his own prior directorial efforts. From the Star Wars style of some of The Creator's ships and weapons to the concept of robots and humans living as one, some elements from a galaxy far, far away have naturally inspired Edwards' new universe.

However, despite the film's originality, it is clear that Edwards has not only taken inspiration from other films and shows but his own prior directorial efforts. From the Star Wars style of some of The Creator's ships and weapons to the concept of robots and humans living as one, some elements from a galaxy far, far away have naturally inspired Edwards' new universe. One that is more prevalent than anything else though comes from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's best twist, which The Creator's ending repeats in its own way.

The Creator Killing Joshua Repeats Rogue One Killing Jyn & Cassian The twist in question was Rogue One's bold choice to kill off its two main characters. At the end of the film, Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor are trapped on Scarif as the planet is targeted by the Empire's Death Star. The ending of the film is much more emotional as a result and proved to be a courageous decision for the Star Wars franchise as the main characters through which the story was told lost their lives.

With The Creator, Gareth Edwards repeats this twist through the character of Joshua. After The Creator establishes Joshua and Alphie's connection, the film culminates with the unlikely father-daughter duo taking down the U.S. space station known as NOMAD. The only way in which this can be done is through Joshua staying behind and sacrificing his life to end the human-AI war. As such, Joshua is killed in a huge explosion that can be seen from the inhabitants of Earth much like Jyn and Cassian were killed by an explosion that could be seen by both their Rebellion allies and Imperial enemies.

The Creator Kills Fewer Main Characters Than Rogue One Following on from this, The Creator also emulates Rogue One further by killing off a large selection of main characters. That being said, The Creator's death count regarding main cast members still pales in comparison to Rogue One. The Creator kills around six main characters including Joshua, his wife Maya, his allies Drew and Kami, and the two villains of General Andrews and Colonel Howell.

Concerning Rogue One, a total of eight main characters are killed in the film's climax. Jyn and Cassian lose their lives to the Death Star after the latter's trusty droid K-2SO is killed by Stormtroopers. Other main characters like Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbus, Bodhi Rook, Galen Erso, and the villainous Director Krennic are also killed by Rogue One's ending. This just proves Gareth Edwards' repeated choices to kill off his main characters for emotional impact which was first truly highlighted in Rogue One before 2023's The Creator followed suit.