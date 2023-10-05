The Creator Includes Surprising Star Wars: Rogue One Cameo of Fan-Favorite Character

The Creator was released in theaters last week, and the new sci-fi film is the latest to be helmed by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards. The Creator stars John David Washington (Tenet) and follows a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence.

"We have an easter egg of K-2SO in the movie as well. But you know, you're gonna have to find that one on your own... It's in there. I can circle it if I'm given the chance," Edwards teased.Will K-2SO Appear in Andor?The first season of Star Wars: Andor did not feature the beloved droid from Rogue One, but another KX-series security droid did make an appearance.

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained before Andor's first season. headtopics.com

Will Gareth Edwards Return To Star Wars?ComicBook.com recently spoke to Edwards, and he addressed the idea of returning to Star Wars or joining another franchise. "I like franchises, obviously, or else I wouldn't have done two of them. So there are things that I would still love to do in that arena," Edwards explained before adding the caveat that he'd still want to use the practical and immersive world-building approaches he did to make The Creator.

Read more:

ComicBook »

New spoiler from Loki season 2 is the most surprising one yetAn unexpected Loki season 2 spoiler has me very excited about the future of the MCU - here's what you need to know.

Target’s Circle Week Sale Includes 30% Off Halloween Costumes, So Stock Up NowDon’t scramble at the last minute.

Joshua Jackson & Jodie Turner-Smith Did This Surprising Thing One Day Before SeparatingIt makes their divorce seem even more unexpected.

Oprah’s ‘favorite’ Spanx AirEssentials collection now includes a fall-ready turtleneckWith fall in the air, the AirEssentials line added a tunic made with fabric Oprah called “perfectly loose and lightweight” in 2022.

DC Drops Two Surprising Smallville Easter EggsFire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville 2 pays homage to the beloved TV show.

Princess Kate’s Unconventional Royal Workwear Includes a Bodysuit and a Pinstripe SuitShe matched with Prince William during their latest joint outing