The Creator Featurette Shows How Star Wars Inspired New Film

Gareth Edwards explains how Star Wars inspired The Creator. "#RogueOne Director Gareth Edwards shares how Star Wars world-building helped inspire #TheCreator," the official account for Star Wars shared on Instagram. Edwards isn't the only common thread between The Creator and Star Wars.

In addition to being a 20th Century Studios production, The Creator also features effects created by Industrial Light & Magic. In the video, Edwards talks about which parts of Star Wars always resonated with him, and how he was inspired by those ideas when making The Creator. You can check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars) Will Gareth Edwards Return To Star Wars?ComicBook.com recently spoke to Edwards, and he addressed the idea of returning to Star Wars or joining another franchise.

"I like franchises, obviously, or else I wouldn't have done two of them. So there are things that I would still love to do in that arena," Edwards explained before adding the caveat that he'd still want to use the practical and immersive world-building approaches he did to make The Creator. headtopics.com

Gareth Edwards is best known for helming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the director is returning to the world of sci-fi with The Creator. The new film stars John David Washington (Tenet) and follows a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence. While The Creator is an original film that's not connected to an existing franchise, Edwards recently talked about how the film was inspired by Star Wars.

Will Gareth Edwards Return To Star Wars?ComicBook.com recently spoke to Edwards, and he addressed the idea of returning to Star Wars or joining another franchise.

"I like franchises, obviously, or else I wouldn't have done two of them. So there are things that I would still love to do in that arena," Edwards explained before adding the caveat that he'd still want to use the practical and immersive world-building approaches he did to make The Creator.

"If I got to do them, I only want to do them if I can use this methodology and bring this stamp to it," Edwards shared."Because you go into a certain factory, it's going to turn out all the other things in the factory. So, it's like trying to escape the factory and just do it this way. If someone was willing to go, 'Okay, here's the IP. Here's the franchise, but go off and do it how you do things.' That would be probably one of the best-case scenarios, I reckon."

What Is The Creator About?The Creator stars John David Washington (Tenet), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. Edwards is producing alongside Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman.

In the film, Washington's Joshua is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war... and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory... only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child. 0commentsRelated: