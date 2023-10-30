The Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee introduces living guests to permanent, ghostly tenants

It's a cool, quiet Wednesday morning in Bisbee. On a weekend, tourists would throng the narrow streets of the unique town, exploring the kitschy shops and dining in the surprising variety of restaurants. Now, the locals go about their days; stopping for coffee, opening their shopfronts, taking to corners with instruments and cases repurposed as tip jars.

Before speaking to Jenna Lampinen, the daughter of the owner who has a special interest in the spiritual history of the hotel, I meet Jesus (lovingly nicknamed 'Roach' by the staff), a caretaker who knows every nook and cranny of the building. As I'm unpacking the camera equipment for Jose's interviews, he pulls out his phone and shows me a picture. It's the dining room to our left, the large room hosting a party.

Jenna's worked every position at the hotel and stayed in nearly every room. Right now she does more directing, event planning and HR. From personal experiences to those of folks staying the night, Jenna has plenty of paranormal stories to tell. headtopics.com

"When I did stay in his room, I woke up in the middle of the night, three nights in a row hearing running back and forth and it was, you know, when a kid goes back and forth back and forth...at the foot of bed," Jenna told me."And I left candy on one of the sides of the bed and then in the morning the candy looked like it had been dragged under the bed. So that's my experience with Billy.

"Someone did pass away in that room and it was an old owner of the hotel from many, many years ago and I don't know the exact details of it but he passed away (making love to) the maid and he had a wife and someone walked in. And he had a heart attack on the spot in that room." headtopics.com

With the growing interest in this facet of the business, Jenna hopes to bring ghost tours back to the Copper Queen.

