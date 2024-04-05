The Controversial History of Tipping in America

After the Civil War , Americans adopted the aristocratic European practice of rewarding servants with gratuities. It’s been controversial ever since. Tipping became a popular practice in the United States after the Civil War , particularly among employers who used them to keep wages low. Opposition to tipping emerged almost immediately—yet tipping always seems to survive every backlash it faces. Over the past few years, tipping has gotten complicated.

The rise of touchscreens presents an opportunity to tip 18, 20, or 22 percent for everything from a cup of coffee to a candy bar. Yet all this tip creep flies in the face of the media narratives that prominent restaurateurs were. The history of tipping in America, however, is awash in seeming tipping points; the result has always favored tipping. Ever since the practice was introduced by worldly travelers after the Civil War, it has succeeded like the best of invasive species, resisting all efforts to stamp it out

