The Continental Season 1 Ending Explained Spoilers: What Happened at the End?

In the finale, Cormac, realizing he has no chance of winning against Winston Scott and his army, initiates Defensionem, a self-destruct sequence, and escapes to a secret underground train tunnel where an escape pod awaits him. Winston corners him, but Cormac beats him down with a big wrench.
Before he can deliver the killing blow, however, Cormac makes a grave mistake by revealing that he knew there was a family in the building that he had sent Winston and Frankie to burn down years ago. Winston is shocked by this. KD overhears and takes her revenge by shooting and killing Cormac.Yes, The Adjudicator dies.
The exact reason as to why she was killed is unknown. However, Winston likely killed her to send a message to his opponents that he was the new proprietor of the New York Continental and that opposing him could be disastrous.The Continental ending sets up the John Wick films by showing Winston Scott as the hotel’s new manager, a position he keeps by the time of the films. headtopics.com
Moreover, Winston Scott’s brutal murder of The Adjudicator shows how he is not afraid to oppose the High Table if necessary, which is shown in the John Wick films. Also established is the great bond between Winston and Charon and the former’s alliance with the Bowery gang.