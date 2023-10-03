'The Continental's Stunt Coordinator Says Chad Stahelski Set a High Bar With 'John Wick's Action

The Big Picture Larnell Stovall, the stunt co-ordinator and action director who serves as part of the team behind the Peacock three-part event series, titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick has been speaking with Collider about the work that has gone into making the series feel like an essential part of the Wick universe, via its action sequences, in order to make it blend seamlessly...

The spin-off series explores the backstory of the renowned hotel for assassins set in 1970s New York City. The story follows a young Winston Scott, played by Colin Woodell, as he embarks on a quest to find his brother Frankie, portrayed by Ben Robson.

Speaking to Collider's Christina Radish, Stovall spoke in detail about the process of constructing the action in the series.

Regardless, the respect is there from all parties, and the master of ceremonies has always been Chad Stahelski, the stunt guru and director of the Wick films, who, alongside Keanu Reeves has constructed a world with so much depth and lore, that one almost forgets his main craft began in stuntwork. For Stahelski, it seems, the less feedback he gives you the better your work is going. headtopics.com

A Unique Perspective on Violence Chad is very interesting in his perspective on how he views fight scenes, and I respect that. He’s seen a lot and he’s done a lot, so it’s hard to impress a guy like that. If he hasn’t called you, you probably did a good job. And he hasn’t called me, so I guess he enjoyed it. They set the bar so high.

The Continental is currently airing on Peacock. The final episode of the three-part limited series drops on October 6th. Catch the trailer for the series down below.

