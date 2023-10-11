The Continental's Finale Has A Tease For Winston's Season 2 Story, Says Director

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Warning: SPOILERS ahead for The Continental episode 3!

Summary The Continental director Albert Hughes has explained a teaser in the show's finale that sets up a potential story for Winston in season 2. The John Wick prequel follows a young Winston in the 1970s as he focuses on taking down the original New York Continental owner, Cormac, after he killed Winston's brother.

Speaking with GamesRadar, Hughes revealed that, while The Continental season 2 hasn't been confirmed, he has ideas for where Winston's story could go in the future. The director mentioned Winston's Ruska Roma tattoo before explaining how one particular symbol in the story hints at a possible follow-up. headtopics.com

I would like to see if he becomes what he hated. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. The red bird landing on the ledge with Cormac in episode 1, to then appearing in the penthouse with Winston during the finale, that’s symbolic – like a canary in a coal mine.

