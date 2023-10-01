The Continental Hints At Change To Forgotten John Wick 2 Character's Origins

Warning! This article contains spoilers for The Continental episode 2.

The Continental episode 2 provides an intriguing hint that one minor character from John Wick: Chapter 2 could have their origin retroactively changed. The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick films and takes place in the 1970s. As such, The Continental is providing plenty of context to the world of John Wick before audiences became familiar with it in 2014's first film.

From the different managers of The Continental at the time to the origins of Winston Scott and Charon the concierge, The Continental is offering plenty in the way of development and retcons to the criminal underworld of the franchise. By the time of The Continental episode 2's ending, another change may have been provided.

The Continental episode 2 provides an intriguing hint that one minor character from John Wick: Chapter 2 could have their origin retroactively changed. The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick films and takes place in the 1970s. As such, The Continental is providing plenty of context to the world of John Wick before audiences became familiar with it in 2014's first film.

From the different managers of The Continental at the time to the origins of Winston Scott and Charon the concierge, The Continental is offering plenty in the way of development and retcons to the criminal underworld of the franchise. By the time of The Continental episode 2's ending, another change may have been provided. This change pertains to the characters of Lou and Miles and the promise Winston delivered them in The Continental episode 2 - a promise which may hint at a different origin for a long-forgotten character featured in John Wick: Chapter 2.

Winston's Promise To Lou & Miles Suggests They Had Control Over The Sommelier In The Continental episode 2, Winston begins formulating a plan and acquiring a crew to take down Cormac and The Continental. Two of the people involved are Lou and Miles, the gun-runners from New York's Chinatown who operate out of their late father's dojo. In order to fully get the two on board despite the death of Frankie who was an old friend of Miles, Winston makes them a promise that when he takes control of The Continental, all guns and ammo will run through Lou and Miles' business.

That said, John Wick: Chapter 2 introduces a character in The Continental named The Sommelier who provides John with guns and ammo. Given Winston's promise in The Continental episode 2, the John Wick prequel may have revealed that Lou and Miles actually had control over The Sommelier. It could even be the case that Lou and Miles founded the title, held the position for a while, and then hired someone else to do it. This would mean that their family business provides guns to The Continental in the future via The Sommelier in light of Winston's proposition in The Continental episode 2.

John Wick 2's Sommelier Could Indicate A Big Twist For Lou & Miles In The Continental While Lou and Miles being directly connected to The Sommelier is one possibility, the nature of the character in John Wick 2 could hint at a twist coming for Lou and Miles in The Continental episode 3. If indeed The Sommelier is a separate entity and completely disconnected from Lou and Miles, it could be the case that both do not make it out of The Continental alive. During the coming conflict with Cormac, both could be killed which means Winston has to find other means of gun-running when he becomes the proprietor of the titular hotel that eventually sees him hire a Sommelier.

Another possibility is that Winston failed to keep his word and continued running guns through the armory system established by Cormac before him. The reason for this could come from a falling out of Lou, Miles, and Winston which means that the former two are not responsible for the armament of The Continental by the time of the John Wick films. Regardless, The Continental episode 2 sets up an intriguing retcon of John Wick: Chapter 2's Sommelier one way or another that the former show's final installment will hopefully make clear.