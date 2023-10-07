The Continental Creates A World-Breaking Problem For The John Wick Movies

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Continental: From the World of John Wick has created a world-breaking concern for the rest of the John Wick movies. The prequel series follows a young Winston and Charon as they try to carve out a reputation for themselves in '70s New York, taking on a cutthroat kingpin in order to obtain control of The Continental hotel.

The Continental builds on the lore that has become intrinsic to the world of John Wick and elevates the films from generic action movies into something more interesting and unique. Even though it fills in some gaps in the John Wick timeline, it also presents some ways to alter it.

The Continental Reveals The Coin Press Is The High Table's Way Of Keeping Order In A Chaotic System Given the old adage that there's no honor among thieves, it's not surprising that it takes something like the coin press to maintain order in an otherwise chaotic system. Its coins set the rules for the criminal world that, if left to its own devices, would descend into chaos. headtopics.com

At the same time, forbidding the High Table from making any more of the coins would also limit the scope of their power. Anyone could establish themselves at the top with enough coins to give to enough assassins to back them up. Previously, only the High Table had the clout to oversee hits and determine which members could live, die, or leave the criminal underworld.

Why The Adjudicator Ordered Frankie To Steal The Coin Press When Winston first encountered Frankie, his brother told him that a group called The Nile offered him enough money to walk away from Cormac forever as long as he stole the coin press for them. headtopics.com

Whomever has control of the social relationships elicited by the gold coins can, as Winston did, create an army. Knowing that anyone could steal it and flood the market with gold coins, thus destabilizing the entire system, it's not surprising that a centralized forge, like the one overseen by Berrada in John Wick: Chapter 3 -Parabellum was created.

