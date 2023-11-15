The Connection Between Hair and Mental Health

Hair is not just a dead tissue, but it is deeply connected to identity, gender, culture, and religion. However, its connection to mental health is often overlooked. Black women, for example, struggle to feel good about themselves until their hair is done. Our hair has a significant impact on our self-esteem and mood. When our mental health suffers, our hair also suffers. The language we use to describe our hair often has negative connotations.

