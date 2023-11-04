The Confusing State of Electric Vehicle Sales

On paper, EVs are kicking ass. Electric vehicle sales are on track to hit 9 percent of all cars sold in the US by the end of the year. That’s a whopping 50 percent year-over-year increase, the second year in a row that EV sales have surged in that amount. The US is on track to buy 1 million EVs through the end of the year. Globally, those numbers get even more impressive: 14 million projected sold for the year, a 33 percent year-over-year increase
. China is “firmly in the mass-market phase of adoption,” Bloomberg notes, with plug-in cars accounting for over a third of the market. Europe is chugging along nicely as well. So why does everything seem so out of whack? The news lately is full of production delays, factories postponed, models canceled, and, of course, the ever-present low-grade anxiety buzzing around a charging infrastructure that is both constantly broken and lacking in prevalence. 'Why does everything seem so out of whack?' The news and the numbers seem wildly misaligned: Things are going great. No, wait, things are going badly. EVs are the future! Nope, EVs are a fad! Take a breath. Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of different trend lines — price fluctuations, new incentives, the autoworkers strike, to name a few — that are colliding to make a mess of any attempt to get a solid temperature read on the EV transitio
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: FOXSports | Read more »
Source: AP | Read more »
Source: sltrib | Read more »
Source: KPRC2 | Read more »
Source: mercnews | Read more »
Source: Investingcom | Read more »