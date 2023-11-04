The Confusing State of Electric Vehicle Sales

On paper, EVs are kicking ass. Electric vehicle sales are on track to hit 9 percent of all cars sold in the US by the end of the year. That’s a whopping 50 percent year-over-year increase, the second year in a row that EV sales have surged in that amount. The US is on track to buy 1 million EVs through the end of the year. Globally, those numbers get even more impressive: 14 million projected sold for the year, a 33 percent year-over-year increase

. China is “firmly in the mass-market phase of adoption,” Bloomberg notes, with plug-in cars accounting for over a third of the market. Europe is chugging along nicely as well. So why does everything seem so out of whack? The news lately is full of production delays, factories postponed, models canceled, and, of course, the ever-present low-grade anxiety buzzing around a charging infrastructure that is both constantly broken and lacking in prevalence. 'Why does everything seem so out of whack?' The news and the numbers seem wildly misaligned: Things are going great. No, wait, things are going badly. EVs are the future! Nope, EVs are a fad! Take a breath. Unsurprisingly, there are a lot of different trend lines — price fluctuations, new incentives, the autoworkers strike, to name a few — that are colliding to make a mess of any attempt to get a solid temperature read on the EV transitio

United States Headlines Read more: VERGE »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXSPORTS: Texas vs. K-State, Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: What we're watching in Week 10The Big 12 could see some sorting as Texas hosts Kansas State and Oklahoma takes on Oklahoma State. Our college football experts break down the big Week 10 games.

Source: FOXSports | Read more »

AP: Penn State hosts Delaware State to begin seasonThe Penn State Nittany Lions host the Delaware State Hornets in the season opener. Monday's meeting is the first this season for the squads.

Source: AP | Read more »

SLTRİB: It’s not just you: health insurance is confusingJust over half of adults in the U.S. are confused by their health insurance, and odds are you’re one of them. The downside? Health insurance confusion can lead to wasting money and delaying care, like putting off a doctor’s visit or filling a prescription. That’s why it’s crucial to understand your health plan and what it offers.

Source: sltrib | Read more »

KPRC2: WHAT 2 KNOW: Words on the ballot got you confused?🗳️🧐 Here’s what you’re voting on, in simpler termsIs it just me, or are the words on the ballot during election season confusing?

Source: KPRC2 | Read more »

MERCNEWS: California says electric cars now make up a fifth of auto salesTesla’s lead in the California electric-vehicle market has slipped this year. Its overall market share fell to 62.9% in the first nine months of 2023, compared to its 71.8% share the year before.

Source: mercnews | Read more »

INVESTİNGCOM: Volvo Cars sells 10% more cars in October, fully electric cars sales jumpVolvo Cars sells 10% more cars in October, fully electric cars sales jump

Source: Investingcom | Read more »