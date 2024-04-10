The Comstock Act and the Fight over Reproductive Rights

The Comstock Act is the latest front in the fight over reproductive rights . Here's what you need to know about the 1873 law and the consequences if it's enforced the way some conservatives would like. The Comstock Act , a 19th century law that some ardent abortion opponents want to use to restrict the practice. According to legal experts, Comstock could be used to stop virtually all abortion in the country, including in places it is currently legal.

When NPR asked the Trump campaign about his position on Comstock, they declined to address it directly. Here's what you need to know about the Comstock Act, and what the consequences would be if it is enforced the way some conservatives would like

Comstock Act Reproductive Rights Abortion Conservatives Law

