The Complicated Pyramid of English Soccer

The many tiers of English soccer form a complicated pyramid. Exact figures are hard to come by, but one estimate suggests that beyond the top four leagues there are fifty-seven further leagues, featuring eighty-four total divisions. The teams that play in these lower tiers are referred to, somewhat confusingly, as “non-league” teams. They are all connected by a system of promotion and relegation—in theory, any team from the bottom could, in the course of several years, progress to the top.

In practice, this almost never happens. At the summit of the pyramid, in the Premier League , players make, on average, about three and a half million pounds—the top stars earn several times as much—and the typical game is attended by about forty thousand fans. In the fifth tier, where rosters of fully professional players start to give way to part-timers, players generally make fifty to eighty thousand pounds, and the usual crowd size is about three thousand people. Luton is in the Premier League now; hence the fancy boot roo





Read more: NEWYORKER » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COLLİDER: The Complicated Story Arc of the Marvel Cinematic UniverseThe lack of a centralized threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the introduction of Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains in Loki have made the story arc more complicated.

Source: Collider | Read more »

KPIXTV: Wire Dancers Perform on Transamerica Pyramid, Pelosi Testifies in Trial, Shooting Suspect Arrested, Supreme Court Signs Code of Conduct, Iceland Warns of Volcanic EruptionTake a deep dive into ALL of BART’s problems since the pandemic and from well before. Our reports will see how the transit system went from an ideal ride to a financial peril. Join us for a week-long series starting Sunday at 6 p.m. on KPIX and stream on .

Source: KPIXtv | Read more »

KSLCOM: If you like your cellphone, mining should not be a dirty word in the US, panelists sayWith the future complicated by global unrest, panelists discussed how energy policy affects Utah, the Intermountain West and the nation at the Utah Mining Association's convention Thursday in Salt Lake City.

Source: KSLcom | Read more »

NBCCHİCAGO: American Ice Hockey Player Killed in GameA man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who was killed during a game in the English Ice Hockey Association.

Source: nbcchicago | Read more »

NBCDFW: American Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Killed in GameA man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, who was killed during a game in the English Ice Hockey Association.

Source: NBCDFW | Read more »

CBSNEWS: Negotiations to free hostages are quietly underwayThe U.S. is assisting with the complicated hostage diplomacy, and this week President Biden's top Mideast adviser Brett McGurk is heading to Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar with other stops possible.

Source: CBSNews | Read more »