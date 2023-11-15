The Complex Personality of Timothy McVeigh

Convicted of killing 168 people in the 1995 bombing of the Murrah Building, Timothy McVeigh was sent to a federal prison in Indiana. Private investigator Ellis Armistead visited him regularly on death row, assisting with his appeals process. In 2001, McVeigh decided to drop his appeals against his lawyer's advice. Armistead observed McVeigh's calm demeanor and growing narcissism, seeing both the monster and the human being in him.

