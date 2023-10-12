The Commanders pass a lot. And not all good things are coming to pass.

Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has shown an inclination to lean heavily on the passing game, with mixed results. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)In the season’s first five weeks, Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy called pass plays at one of the highest rates in the league.

But even in “score-neutral” situations — when the offense has a win probability between 20 and 80 percent, excluding the final two minutes of each half, according to the NFL analytics websiteIn one view, passing a lot makes sense. Passing is more efficient than running. For a young quarterback such as Sam Howell, more dropbacks mean more experience and more opportunities to learn.

If Bieniemy wants to be balanced, it may be difficult Sunday at Atlanta. The Falcons’ defense has been dogged against the run under first-year coordinator Ryan Nielsen thanks to a rebuilt line and the additions of safety Jessie Bates III and linebacker Kaden Elliss. Atlanta is forcing offenses to pass and allowing conversions on just 32.8 percent of third downs, the fifth-best rate in the league. headtopics.com

Bieniemy will probably continue to pass a lot no matter the score. In the first three quarters of the blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills, before the game got out of hand, he called only 12 runs in 37 plays despite averaging 8.1 yards per carry. Afterward, he said it was because he trusted the pass-heavy plan the staff had developed.“I’m not concerned with numbers,” he said.

Early in the season, several players, including wide receiver Terry McLaurin and tight end Logan Thomas, praised Bieniemy’s aggressive play calling. This week, they maintained the struggles haven’t diminished their confidence in his vision, including mixing the run and pass.“The run game’s going to come along,” Thomas said. “We got a good run game. I’m not worried about it at all. headtopics.com

