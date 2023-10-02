The Climate Crisis: Helping Youth With Emotional Distress

Most young people are extremely worried about climate change and can worry that they have no future.Numerous approaches exist to empower children and youth, helping them combat feelings of powerlessness, from simple projects like tree planting to educational nature walks to learn about local ecology. The, a student-centered, 6-week program, has created a global network across 149 countries.

There are ways to help young people feel less powerless.Educators, mental health experts, parents, and environmental advocates offer hopeful strategies for helping our children and youth navigate their complex emotional responses to the climate crisis. Disseminating accurate scientific information about climate change and involving them in participatory initiatives to address its effects can foster understanding and. Equally crucial is the awareness among adults in their lives that children and youth may grapple with a range of emotions necessitating sensitive handling and, in certain instances, professional mental health support.Over the past year, the global community has endured severe weather events such as wildfires, floods, droughts, hurricanes, and extreme heatwaves. These events have resulted in physical harm, loss of life, and psychological. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has noted that"children may experience mental health repercussions from major storms, wildfires, and other extreme events, which are expected to increase due to climate change."Both adults and children are distressed by the conflicting perspectives on climate change: those of climate scientists sounding alarms about environmental harm and those who deny scientific evidence. Some children believe that adults need to take their climate concerns more seriously. A majority of young people express"extreme worry" about climate change and may perceive a bleak future or the impending doom of humanity. Terms like"Eco-Hickman (2021) surveyed 10,000 individuals aged 16 to 25 from Australia, Brazil, Finland, France, India, Nigeria, the Philippines, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The findings revealed that 59 percent of respondents were very or extremely concerned about climate change, with 84 percent reporting moderate worry. Alarmingly, more than half reported feelings of sadness, anxiety,Empowering Children and Youth to Take Action

Engage in conversations with your children and adolescents about their thoughts and emotions regarding the climate crisis.

Take their concerns seriously and validate their feelings. Some youth may be grappling with existential crises due to climate events, and it's important not to minimize their emotions.

Encourage their participation in community projects to combat feelings of helplessness.Prepare a Family Emergency Plan and Survival Kit to help children and youth feel more secure in their homes and communities. The federalcampaign promotes preparedness for emergencies and disasters through public engagement. It emphasizes four key elements: staying informed about potential community emergencies, creating a family emergency plan, assembling an emergency supply kit, and familiarizing yourself with your community's disaster plan.

Some children and youth may require additional support for their psychological responses to the climate crisis. To find a therapist,

Working together, we can support children and youth as they grapple with their emotional responses to the climate crisis. Their thoughts and feelings deserve recognition with compassion and empathy. Moreover, they can learn how to formulate solutions to address climate challenges and contribute to the planet's healing.The impacts of climate change on human health in the United States: A scientific assessment

Climate anxiety in children and young people and their beliefs about government responses to climate change: a global survey.