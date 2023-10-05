The Checkup With Dr. Wen: Paxlovid might be even more important than the new covid shot

You’re reading The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate covid-19 and other public health challenges.. He had heard that the shot isn’t that effective, and he’d rather take a pill if he ends up with covid.

Contrast this view with that of a reader’s physician. Diane from Washington, D.C., wrote that her doctor won’t prescribe the antiviral treatment Paxlovid to her because she is already sufficiently protected from vaccines. Diane is 86 years old and has asthma and diabetes, but “my physician says it’s not worth getting the diarrhea and rebound covid from Paxlovid.

Even in its most effective period, during the first two months after the shot, the vaccine reduces the risk of hospitalization by 65 percent and death by 69 percent. These numbers are significant, but they are still lower than the protection afforded by Paxlovid.found that when taken within five days of symptoms appearing, Paxlovid reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 80 percent. headtopics.com

I want to address each of the four main reasons patients are being denied Paxlovid so patients know how to have this important discussion with their health-care providers:Vaccination conveys some protection, but Paxlovid adds even more. A young, healthy and vaccinated person probably doesn’t need that additional protection because their chance of severe illness is already very low.

