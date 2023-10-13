The Checkup With Dr. Wen: Let’s be clear about the limits of the covid vaccine

You’re reading The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate covid-19 and other public health challenges.steroid medications for ongoing lung problems
. The last thing I want is to be hospitalized again for another lung infection. The coronavirus vaccine will reduce that risk. It will also reduce my chances of being infected with the coronavirus, but it won’t eliminate the possibility. In fact, many people who are up-to-date with their coronavirus vaccines will still contract the virus. This should not be a surprise and does not negate the upside of vaccination.
There seems to be reluctance at communicating the limitation of the coronavirus vaccine for fear that it could further fuel anti-vaccine sentiment. While I’m sympathetic to this line of thinking, there’s a danger to deliberately overstating the vaccine’s effectiveness. headtopics.com
That’s because clinicians have a duty to communicate honestly with our patients. The last thing we want is for vulnerable people to mistakenly think that they are shielded from infection when they cannot rely on vaccination alone. Tom from New York is a 79-year-old with emphysema and congestive heart failure who is receiving treatment for bladder cancer.
I’d encourage similar caution to anyone who wants to prevent infecting others in their household. A recent vaccine does reduce their risk of infection and therefore transmission to others, but they might wish to take additional precautions. headtopics.com
Take Elaine from Oregon, who is about to visit her brother after he undergoes a liver transplant. It helps that Elaine just received her flu and coronavirus shots, but given how high-risk her brother is, she should also mask for at least five days before visiting him and cut indoor dining and other activities where she could contract the virus.