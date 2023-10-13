You’re reading The Checkup With Dr. Wen, a newsletter on how to navigate covid-19 and other public health challenges.steroid medications for ongoing lung problems

. The last thing I want is to be hospitalized again for another lung infection. The coronavirus vaccine will reduce that risk. It will also reduce my chances of being infected with the coronavirus, but it won’t eliminate the possibility. In fact, many people who are up-to-date with their coronavirus vaccines will still contract the virus. This should not be a surprise and does not negate the upside of vaccination.

There seems to be reluctance at communicating the limitation of the coronavirus vaccine for fear that it could further fuel anti-vaccine sentiment. While I’m sympathetic to this line of thinking, there’s a danger to deliberately overstating the vaccine’s effectiveness. headtopics.com

That’s because clinicians have a duty to communicate honestly with our patients. The last thing we want is for vulnerable people to mistakenly think that they are shielded from infection when they cannot rely on vaccination alone. Tom from New York is a 79-year-old with emphysema and congestive heart failure who is receiving treatment for bladder cancer.

I’d encourage similar caution to anyone who wants to prevent infecting others in their household. A recent vaccine does reduce their risk of infection and therefore transmission to others, but they might wish to take additional precautions. headtopics.com

Take Elaine from Oregon, who is about to visit her brother after he undergoes a liver transplant. It helps that Elaine just received her flu and coronavirus shots, but given how high-risk her brother is, she should also mask for at least five days before visiting him and cut indoor dining and other activities where she could contract the virus.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Urban planning researcher finds relationship between underfunded public schools and corporate tax breaksUse of corporate tax breaks to spur economic development appears to be connected with public school underfunding, said Dr. Christine Wen, Texas A&M assistant professor of urban planning, in her recently published study that examined the relationship between business incentives and school finances in nine U.S. states.

Preschool will become a luxury if Congress doesn't actCasey Stockstill is the author of “False Starts: The Segregated Lives of Preschoolers.” She is a sociology professor at Dartmouth College.

Pure Greed Is Just One Reason F1 Doesn't Want AndrettiThe question begs: If the current Andretti Cadillac bid isn't good enough for Formula 1, then when would the series EVER expand to 11 teams?

5 Reasons Netflix’s “Love Is Blind” Experiment Doesn’t WorkThe popularity of Netflix's "Love Is Blind" has led many to wonder if you can fall in love with someone you have never met. Here's why the show doesn't tend to work.

PolitiFact - No, this video doesn’t show Jada Pinkett Smith promoting free health spending cardsWill Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have starred in many Hollywood movies and television shows over the years, and now soc

The Fall of the House of Usher Scene: Roderick Doesn't Get Much SleepRoderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood) rambles on about dreams to his granddaughter Lenore (Kyleigh Curran), hinting at something more sinister that only he and we may understand. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.