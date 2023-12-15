The Changing Landscape of TV in 2024 and Beyond

The cyclical conclusion of what we’ve come to know as Peak TV intersected with an unprecedented, production-halting strike by two key industry guilds wanting proper compensation and protections against whatever is coming next. None of this meant there was a lack of new programming, mind you, but it led to unusually staggered release windows and more high-profile unscripted and international offerings than ever before.

Plus, there was a run of series finales for some of the more acclaimed shows of the past decade, climaxing in that wild week in whichIt’s too soon to necessarily know what TV will look like in 2024 or 2025, but I’m confident the basic answer will be “different,” and not just because so many of the shows that have anchored my recent Top 10 lists —No, there definitely was not a lack of programming this year, much less a lack of top-notch programmin





THR » / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Decline of X and the Changing Landscape of the InternetThe social-media Web as we knew it, a place where we consumed the posts of our fellow-humans and posted in return, appears to be over. The precipitous decline of X is the bellwether for a new era of the Internet that simply feels less fun than it used to be

Source: NewYorker - 🏆 90. / 67 Read more »

Federal Reserve Considers Cutting Interest Rates in 2024New York Fed President John Williams suggests that the central bank might start cutting interest rates in 2024 to prevent real interest rates from rising.

Source: MarketWatch - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Marvel's Voices #1 Cover Art and Synopses Revealed for FCBD 2024Diamond Comic Distributors has unveiled the cover art and synopses for Marvel's Voices 1 and other FCBD 2024 comics, showcasing the creative teams and celebrating diversity in the Marvel multiverse.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Enormous Stakes for Democracy in 2024Trump's incendiary rhetoric and fascist threats are discussed in relation to the stakes for democracy in 2024.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Harris County Officials Confident in Successful 2024 Presidential ElectionHarris County officials believe they can deliver a successful 2024 presidential election under new election chief Teneshia Hudspeth. A judge criticized the mistakes in the previous election but dismissed most of the election contests filed by candidates.

Source: TexasTribune - 🏆 441. / 53 Read more »

Colorado Judge Dismisses Effort to Keep Trump Off 2024 BallotA Colorado judge has dismissed an effort to prevent former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballot in 2024. The ruling orders the Colorado secretary of state to include Trump on the primary ballot for next year. This comes after similar legal challenges in Minnesota and Michigan were rejected. The challenge argued that Trump's actions surrounding the Capitol riot and his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results made him ineligible for office.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »