The Challenges of The Hunger Games Prequel

When The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes comes out this week, it’ll have some pretty big shoes to fill. Not only does it have to overcome the massive hole left behind by Jennifer Lawrence, whose performance in the original Hunger Games series catapulted the actress to superstardom practically overnight, but the new film must also figure out how to top the action and spectacle of Catching Fire — the best entry in the franchise.

Otherwise, what’s the point? That’s the problem with prequels. They must cling to previous installments while presenting something new and not overshadowing significant events from later films. Otherwise, you risk diminishing the impact of iconic characters. In this case, Katniss Everdeen, whose immense sacrifices brought about the end of the titular Hunger Games. I commend anyone brave enough to tackle such an impossible task and hasten to point out other filmmakers who tried and failed to succeed on the same path, namely George Lucas, Peter Jackson, and Ridley Scott, among other

