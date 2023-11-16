The Challenges of Giving During the Holiday Season

It’s the season of giving, but it can be unforgiving. Expectations are high for you to demonstrate you care by packaging your love in a pretty box or gift bag. If you have a personal finance question for Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary, please call 1-855-ASK-POST (1-855-275-7678) I get asked all the time how to pull back during the holidays when money is tight or a job situation is tenuous.for weeks — as have those whose businesses and income are tied to a functioning government.
Even if a shutdown is averted, the relief is only temporary because our highly divided Congress all but ensures there will be a next time. Despite the waning inflation, companies are still shedding jobs. Last month, LinkedIn announced it would lay off 668 employees, or about 3 percent of its staf
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: CBSNews - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: fox43 - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: MiningWeeklyAUS - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »
Source: News4SA - 🏆 15. / 71,5 Read more »