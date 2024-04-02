The Challenges of Crowdfunding for Product Development

Platforms like Kickstarter and Indiegogo have not only broadened access to funding to companies that might struggle in the capital markets but have also transformed the way companies connect with consumers during product development, replacing focus groups with real customers who have a stake in the final product. Despite crowdfunding’s many benefits, numerous campaigns still fail.

To understand why, the authors embarked on an empirical analysis of 18,173 campaigns for physical products in the technology and design categories on Kickstarter. They found that many companies often present initial products that are so fully developed that customers don’t feel that their input will materially change the product and are reluctant to contribute as a result. And that amount is projected to more than double in the next five years

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HarvardBiz / 🏆 310. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Product Development: Best Practices for Product ManagersDiscover actionable strategies for a high-impact product development process based on data-driven insights and collaborative team approaches.

Source: Gartner_inc - 🏆 455. / 53 Read more »

Product Planning: What It is, Process and RoadmapDiscover how product planning allows product leaders to make informed and customer focused decisions for effective product development and deployment.

Source: Gartner_inc - 🏆 455. / 53 Read more »

Attorneys for Delphi murders defendant say they must rely on online donations to pay for Richard Allen’s defense expertsAttorneys for Richard Allen say they have turned to crowdfunding to make it a fair fight.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

17-year-old suspect arrested in Indianapolis after Terre Haute triple shootingAttorneys for Richard Allen say they have turned to crowdfunding to make it a fair fight.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Behind the scenes with longtime Indianapolis 500 ticket designerAttorneys for Richard Allen say they have turned to crowdfunding to make it a fair fight.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Indianapolis airport surprises explosive detection canine with retirement celebrationAttorneys for Richard Allen say they have turned to crowdfunding to make it a fair fight.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »