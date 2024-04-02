The Challenges of Being a Member of the House of Representatives

Being a member of the House of Representatives can be a challenging job, with limited power and the need to constantly fundraise. Many members are more focused on media appearances than passing legislation.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US House of Representatives Votes in Favor of Bill to Ban TikTokWhen TikTok mobilized its users to lobby Congress, it backfired spectacularly, and a bill to force the sale of the Chinese-owned company passed by a landslide.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

How California's representatives in the U.S. House voted on the TikTok billHow did California's U.S. House members vote on the TikTok ban bill? See a full list of votes.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

House of Representatives likely to pass TikTok ban: What happens next?The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act was introduced last week by Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Kris...

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

US House of Representatives to Vote on TikTok BillThe US House of Representatives is set to vote on the TikTok bill, which aims to force ByteDance to sell its interests in the app or face a ban in the US. If the bill passes, ByteDance will have 165 days to divest from TikTok. Failure to do so would result in US app stores being prohibited from offering TikTok.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

House of Representatives likely to pass TikTok ban: What happens next?House lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that would require China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok or it would be banned, though it faces an uncertain fate in the Senate.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

US House of Representatives Columbia Accident DocumentsThe following are some of the statements made by Representatives regarding the loss of the Space Shuttle Columbia.

Source: NASA - 🏆 672. / 51 Read more »