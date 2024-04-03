The Challenges of Achieving Worker Rights in the Gig Economy

While gig work has offered workers benefits like flexibility, it has also come at the expense of lower pay, limited protections, surveillance, and limited privacy. Tactics such as petitions and boycotts have been used to effect change for workers in the traditional economy, but these have proven far less effective in the gig economy.

To explore why, the authors use sociologist Robin Leidner’s concept of the customer service triangle to illustrate the ways that workers, companies, and customers align with each other to achieve different outcomes, and outlines how gig work actively reduces customer-worker alignment. To achieve a better balance for all three, the authors urge companies and customers to step up, with companies taking the lead

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HarvardBiz / 🏆 310. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

3 challenges faced by high-achieving professionals and overcoming them.Despite their success, high-achieving professionals face unique challenges. They may need to prioritize mental health and seek support from friends, family, or professionals.

Source: PsychToday - 🏆 714. / 51 Read more »

Union remembers Chicago postal worker fatally shot in Orland Park as a hard workerThe union held a balloon release Saturday for Williams, who was a postal worker for eight months at the Fort Dearborn-Chestnut post office at 540 Dearborn St., in Chicago, Foster said.

Source: ChicagoBreaking - 🏆 521. / 51 Read more »

7 Steps to Achieving the Perfect Flooring Solution for Your PropertyFrom budgeting to sustainable materials and maintenance, consider these factors when looking for the ideal flooring for your property.

Source: Luxuo - 🏆 571. / 51 Read more »

Achieving Equilibrium Between Blockchain Security and Decentralization (Op-Ed)Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

3 Must Read Autobiographies of High Achieving WomenI research the secrets to success found in extreme high achievers and help those who wish to improve unlock their own potential. I was named to the Thinkers50 Radar list (the Oscars of management thinking), and in 2021 won the Thinkers50 Radar Award, naming me the 1 emerging management thinker in the world.

Source: ForbesWomen - 🏆 477. / 51 Read more »

Cardano on the Verge of Achieving a Massive Milestone: ADA Bull Run Imminent?Crypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »