‘The Challenge’ competitor Wes Bergmann, wife Amanda Hornick welcome first child

Wes Bergmann and Amanda Hornick said their daughter was born on Thursday.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskExpandWes Bergmann has another reason to be happy -- the birth of his first daughter by wife Amanda Hornick.By

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskWes Bergmann’s latest challenge is a universal one -- excelling as a father.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

'The Challenge' star Wes Bergmann and Amanda Hornick welcome first child'All my girls are healthy and I'm beaming, three-time 'The Challenge' winner Wes Bergmann wrote after the birth of his daughter.

The Challenge’s Wes Bergmann, Amanda Hornick Welcome Baby No. 1‘The Challenge’ star Wes Bergmann announced in April 2023 that his wife, Amanda Hornick, was pregnant with their first baby

Why Is Wes Anderson So Obsessed With Bad Dads?Between con artists and manipulators, you can always count on a dysfunctional dad (or Bill Murray) to appear in a Wes Anderson movie.

It's time for Wes Anderson's Oscar momentWes Anderson's delightful short film, 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,' gives academy members the perfect chance to finally bestow an Oscar upon the filmmaker.

Wes Anderson's The Rat Catcher Ending ExplainedWhat does The Rat Catcher's ending really mean?

Wes Anderson's The Rat Catcher Cast & Character GuideWho's who in Netflix short The Rat Catcher?