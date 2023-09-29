The Catchup: 5 major political stories this week, from the debate to the shutdown

Jon Ward is a Yahoo News senior correspondent who has covered national politics for over 15 years. Republicans held their first impeachment hearing in the House Oversight Committee on Thursday. They called three witnesses.

Republican witnesses at 1st impeachment hearing say evidence doesn’t support impeachment

Republicans held their first impeachment hearing in the House Oversight Committee on Thursday. They called three witnesses. Two of the witnesses said there is no evidence of corruption or wrongdoing by President Biden, because Republicans have not demonstrated a link between Hunter Biden’s shady business deals and his father.

“I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment,” said the Republicans’ first witness, George Washington Law School professor Jonathan Turley. “But I also do believe that the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Biden.”Bruce Dubinsky, an expert in forensic accounting and also a witness called by Republicans, echoed Turley’s comment that there is currently no evidence of corruption by President Biden.

“I am not here to even suggest that there was corruption, fraud or even any wrongdoing. In my opinion, more information needs to be gathered and assessed before I would make such an assessment,” Dubinsky said.

Turley said that Biden has “spoken falsely” about aspects of his son’s business dealings, that he was the focus of an influence campaign and that he “may have” benefited financially. But Turley cautioned against taking those things out of context or exaggerating them.

Why the huge gap between witnesses called by Republicans and GOP politicians, who have said for months that Biden is corrupt and they have evidence showing it? One reason is that the witnesses are under oath, and politicians on cable news or even in a committee room are not.