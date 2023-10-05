The Catchup: 5 major political stories this week, from chaos in Congress to Biden's border wall

You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.

It was a seismic week in Congress. Republicans sacked their leader in the House, now former Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California. Gaetz and his fellow rebels — who were joined in ousting McCarthy by 208 House Democrats — were angry that McCarthy solved the problem. They had wanted him to pass a funding bill with only Republican votes through the House, even though they knew such a proposal did not have support in the Senate and would lead to a shutdown.

Bigger picture, it signals to the American people that the Republican Party is increasingly unable to govern and chaotic. The Senate proposed $6 billion in funding, but House Republicans objected to even that, and ultimately the short-term government funding bill passed last weekend left any aid for Ukraine out.Russia invaded Ukraine nearly two years ago, and as the war is grinding on, Ukraine is running low on key supplies such as artillery shells, ammunition for guns and air defense missiles. headtopics.com

The trial that began this week in Manhattan is to determine the degree of culpability Trump and those around him have in the fraud, and whether the judge will grant James’s request that Trump be fined $250 million.of sexually abusing former magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and of defaming her. Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million.in federal court in D.C.

The Catchup: 5 major political stories this week, from chaos in Congress to Biden's border wallJon Ward is a Yahoo News senior correspondent who has covered national politics for over 15 years.

