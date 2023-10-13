The Catch-up: 5 major political stories this week, from RFK Jr. to the war in Israel

You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.

Here’s what I think stood out this past week, from the war in Israel to the Republican Party’s ongoing chaos in Congress to the 2024 presidential race, and to the latest economic news., Palestinians launched thousands of rockets into Israel, overwhelming the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

Expressions of support for the Hamas attack by some at a rally in New York City organized by the Democratic Socialists of America drew condemnation

House Republicans attempted to choose a new leader this past week, but failed. They remain divided and rudderless, unable to overcome their disagreements. Current House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, won a preliminary vote in a meeting of House Republicans on Wednesday. But the 113 votes he received to beat out Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who had 99 votes, was far short of the 217 votes needed to win the speakership in a public vote on the House floor.

The Kennedy name has been revered in the Democratic Party for decades. But RFK Jr.’s candidacy has appealed much more to conspiracy-minded voters who lean to the right.Republicans had been happy that Kennedy was running in the spring when he announced and polled at 20% among Democratic primary voters. headtopics.com

Kennedy will face a big organizational challenge in getting his name on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.The U.S. economy seems like it will be able to avoid a recession while the Federal Reserve brings down inflation. That’s the good news.

