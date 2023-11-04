Friday mystery will look back at Dwayne Demkiw’s shocking murder and the case against Jason Steadman. The episode titled “The Case of the Man with No Name”. Part-time limo driver from Edmonton, Dwayne Demkiw was last seen alive on May 31, 2015. His car was found ablaze in a Calgary parkade not long after he went missing. Police found his remains scattered in a wooded area near Innisfail, the following year on April 5

. According to the Seattle Times, once Jason Steadman was identified as a suspect, Demkiw’s ex-partner claimed she once dated him. She also alleged that Steadman, who had assumed the name of Robert Aubrey Maxwell, was jealous of her relationship with the victim. Reported that Jason Steadman’s 2019 conviction was followed by a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years. Coupled with the life sentence for first-degree murder, he also received an additional three years in prison for arson. The convicted murderer is expected to serve both sentences concurrently. As per Police alleged that Steadman, then known as Robert Aubrey-Maxwell, used a machete to kill limo driver Dwayne Demkiw in May 2015. After the murder, he also set the victim’s car on fire. Demkiw was reportedly the former common-law husband of a woman Steadman dated back in Edmonton. The victim’s ex-partner claimed that the accused was jealous of their relationship

United States Headlines Read more: COMINGSOONNET »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

COMINGSOONNET: Dateline NBC: Where Is Dwayne Demkiw’s Killer Jason Steadman Now?Dateline NBC's Friday mystery will look back at Dwayne Demkiw's murder by Jason Steadman. The episode airs on November 3, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET.

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »

COMINGSOONNET: Dateline NBC: Who Killed Dwayne Demkiw & Why?In the early morning of May 31, 2015, Jason Steadman killed Dwayne Demkiw and then set the victim's car on fire

Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »

NBCNEWS: After Dwayne Demkiw’s murder, a man’s identity unravelsTim Stelloh is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

NBCLA: Second California case of locally acquired case of dengue virus reported in Long BeachLong Beach officials confirmed Wednesday the first case of the mosquito-borne dengue virus in a resident who has not traveled outside the United States.

Source: NBCLA | Read more »

HACKERNOON: The Use Case Chronicles – Part 2: Unveiling Use Case StructureSystems, actors, and associations are the basic elements of use cases, but you can extend them with triggers, goals, relationships, and so on.

Source: hackernoon | Read more »

TMZ: 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Sentenced to 3 Years Probation in DUI CaseShannon Beador will avoid jail time in her DUI case ... because a judge just sentenced her to 3 years of probation.

Source: TMZ | Read more »