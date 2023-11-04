Friday mystery will look back at Dwayne Demkiw’s shocking murder and the case against Jason Steadman. The episode titled “The Case of the Man with No Name”. Part-time limo driver from Edmonton, Dwayne Demkiw was last seen alive on May 31, 2015. His car was found ablaze in a Calgary parkade not long after he went missing. Police found his remains scattered in a wooded area near Innisfail, the following year on April 5
. According to the Seattle Times, once Jason Steadman was identified as a suspect, Demkiw’s ex-partner claimed she once dated him. She also alleged that Steadman, who had assumed the name of Robert Aubrey Maxwell, was jealous of her relationship with the victim. Reported that Jason Steadman’s 2019 conviction was followed by a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years. Coupled with the life sentence for first-degree murder, he also received an additional three years in prison for arson. The convicted murderer is expected to serve both sentences concurrently. As per Police alleged that Steadman, then known as Robert Aubrey-Maxwell, used a machete to kill limo driver Dwayne Demkiw in May 2015. After the murder, he also set the victim’s car on fire. Demkiw was reportedly the former common-law husband of a woman Steadman dated back in Edmonton. The victim’s ex-partner claimed that the accused was jealous of their relationship
