The Case for Buying Big Tech Stocks Now

Apple (ticker: AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon.com (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) are down between 9% and 14% from their 2023 peaks, after having seen double-digit gains during the first seven months of the year. Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META), down 3% and 6%, respectively, have been hit less hard.

Nothing goes up forever, and there are plenty of reasons for the declines, ranging from nosebleed valuations, the extent of their popularity, and the rise of the 10-year Treasury yield, which has jumped as high as 4.8% this past week, its highest level since 2007, from a summer bottom of about 3.7%.

Enter the bull case. It starts with the fact that the rise in yields is likely to slow down from here. They just can’t keep rising at the same pace, particularly because they’re already reflecting the Federal Reserve’s plan to keep rates higher for longer. headtopics.com

What’s more, according to Goldman Sachs, this group of seven tech stocks should outperform the other 493 S&P 500 stocks by two or three percentage points if the 10-year yield is flat to up a half a percentage point over the next two months, given the way tech stocks and the yield are correlated historically.

That’s because of earnings. Net income for the group is expected to rise about 20% in 2024, with profit forecasts rising since the end of March, according to FactSet, as analysts caught up to the realities of artificial intelligence. headtopics.com

