The Captain vs. Black Adam: Shazam's Future Depends on 1 Thunderous Battle

Black Adam is coming for Shazam’s powers. 2023 is rapidly coming to a close and as the Dawn of DC's first year starts to wind down, fans are already getting a peak into what DC has in store for 2024.

In addition to DC's December solicitations, fans got a small glimpse of books coming out in January 2024. Not only are new books like Kneel Before Zod and The Batman & Scooby Mysteries coming out, but a certain antagonist is returning to face off against the World's Mightiest Mortal.

The match you’ve been waiting for: the Captain versus Black Adam! Who will wield the thunder…and who will ultimately be crowned the Champion of Shazam?! The solicitation for Shazam! #7 reveals that Black Adam is coming back to face off with Billy Batson, intent on stealing the powers of the Wizard once and for all. If the covers are any indication, it's going to be the fight of the century. The standard cover by series artist Dan Mora shows Black Adam holding Shazam (or the Captain as he's now known) aloft as Adam prepares for a devastating finishing move. A variant by Mike Deodato, Jr. shows the two champions fighting in a field of lightning.

Black Adam is Coming Back to Steal the Powers of Shazam Black Adam has been the Captain's bitter rival for years. Teth-Adam was the Wizard Shazam's Champion several millennia ago, but Adam's vindictive and harsh nature caused the Wizard to banish him for thousands of years. Upon returning, Black Adam discovered that the Wizard had selected a new Champion, the child Billy Batson. Since his return, Black Adam has tried repeatedly to steal Billy's powers for himself, but the Captain has always managed to defeat his dark counterpart.

While Black Adam has lost numerous battles with the Captain before, he might have a strong advantage in their next bout. Christopher Priest's Black Adam maxiseries ended with the antihero separating from his mortal side. Now, Black Adam is stronger, faster, and more brutal than ever before. It also doesn't help that Billy's powers have been in flux thanks to the gods the Captain draws his powers from (Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury) interferring with Batson's magic. Black Adam may just do the impossible and finally defeat his opponent once and for all.

What Happens if Black Adam Steals the Captain's Power? The two Champions have been at war ever since Black Adam returned from exile. Adam has coveted the power of his rival for some time and now may be the best time for him to steal the Captain's power. If he does, Black Adam will grow mightier than he's ever been and no one will be able to stop him (save potentially for Billy Batson's superpowered sister, Mary Marvel). As the sole possessor of the Wizard's power, Black Adam could see resume his mission to punish the wicked with absolute impunity and eliminate his most hated rival for good. Fans will have to see what happens for themselves when Black Adam faces off against the Captain in Shazam #7, on sale January 2nd.