Afterfor the first time since 2014 in the spring, oddsmakers gave the Capitals the third-lowest over/under point total in the Metropolitan Division (85½), which implies the veteran-laden team will face an uphill battle to return to the playoffs.

If you convert the Capitals' playoff betting odds to a likelihood that they will qualify for the postseason, you are staring at a 26 percent chance that Washington will be one of the eight Eastern Conference representatives. That's ahead of only the Columbus Blue Jackets (8 percent), Philadelphia Flyers (8 percent) and Montreal Canadiens (6 percent).

“This is the first time … in a long, long time where the narrative in the hockey world has a lot of doubt in this group,” first-year Washington coach Spencer Carbery said in a recent conversation with Washington Post writers and editors. “And if you read any article, notUnfortunately for Washington fans, it is easy to see why the Capitals are not considered a playoff contender. headtopics.com

While Ovechkin remains an offensive force, his defensive contributions have slipped, allowing opposing teams to score at above-average rates while he is on the ice. Last season, Ovechkin was on the ice for 3.2 opponent goals per 60 minutes at even strength. That rankedwho skated at least 1,000 minutes at five-on-five.

If everything breaks their way in terms of health and production, the Capitals could engineer a surprise return to their familiar place in the postseason. If not, Carbery will discover that preseason optimism only lasts until the first sustained losing stretch. headtopics.com

