The Buffy Reboot Has The Perfect Opportunity To Right A Major Wrong

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT While Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s reboot may struggle to win over viewers, the show does have a chance to fix one major original series mistake. The news that Buffy the Vampire Slayer will receive an upcoming reboot was met with mixed feelings by the show’s large fan base. The very public downfall of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s original showrunner Joss Whedon has led a lot of viewers to reconsider the original series. However, Buffy the Vampire Slayer still holds a place in the heart of many '90s pop culture aficionados, and the reboot could be a chance to right the original show’s wrongs.

While Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s complex legacy will be a tough thing for the reboot to contend with, the show’s revival can still use a new series set in the Buffyverse to work around the show’s issues. Chief among these was the mishandling of LGBTQIA+ characters in the original series. While Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s inclusion of queer characters was considered admirable when the show originally aired, the show’s depiction of these characters and its reliance on outdated tropes have since been met with understandable criticism. Perhaps the most infamous instance of this came with the death of Willow’s best love interest, a tragically underutilized supporting character.

Tara Maclay Should Return In The Buffy Reboot In Buffy the Vampire Slayer season 4, episode 19, "New Moon Rising,” the series confirmed that Willow and Tara Maclay were in a romantic relationship despite the network’s initial reticence around admitting this fact. Until this point, Tara and Willow’s blossoming connection had been hidden behind fantasy metaphors, with Willow helping the shy Tara embrace her true self by showing her the power of magic. Their relationship's confirmation was an exciting moment for the series, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer solidifying the existence of a canon LGBTQIA+ couple who weren’t stereotypes or one-off minor characters. However, shortly after this revelation, Buffy the Vampire Slayer took a major regrettable step backward.

As much as Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s LGBTQIA+ representation earned praise in seasons 4 and 5, the show was hit with heavy criticism when the series employed the sadly common "Bury Your Gays" trope in season 6. Tara was shot and killed without warning by Warren in season 6, episode 19, "Seeing Red,” and her death mostly functioned as a catalyst to turn Willow into Dark Willow and set up the season’s main villain. This was an infuriating development since, while sudden character death was admittedly commonplace throughout Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s run, Tara was one of TV's most prominent LGBTQIA+ characters at the time and her death served no purpose.

Why Tara's Death Was Buffy's Worst Moment Tara’s death was a low point for Buffy the Vampire Slayer even though, from Wash’s death in Serenity to the devastating death of Buffy’s mother, Whedon’s work often included abrupt, tragic moments of brutality. The issue with Tara’s death was that the moment set up one of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s strongest villains without considering how this twist impacted the diversity of its cast. The series was so invested in Dark Willow’s rise that Buffy the Vampire Slayer forgot all about her compelling love story. All of the time and effort that Willow spent helping Tara discover her true self was wasted when her life ended so suddenly and pointlessly.

Any Buffy Reboot NEEDS More LGBTQ+ Representation In a darker, more daring TV series, Tara’s death might have worked. However, Buffy the Vampire Slayer wasn't that show. The series wasn’t willing to kill off characters like Willow, Xander, or Buffy herself for good, so Tara’s death inevitably felt like a case of the creators dismissing an LGBTQIA+ character as comparatively inessential. Tara’s tragic backstory meant that her death felt even more brutal since she had only just escaped an uncaring family and begun to express her true self. At a time when LGBTQIA+ stories were typically limited to punchlines or Very Special Episodes. Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Tara death was a slap in the face.

As such, Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s reboot needs more LGBTQIA+ representation to make up for this shortcoming. For a start, the show must bring back Tara, especially considering how many major characters were repeatedly killed and revived throughout the series. Buffy, Angel, and Spike all survived their temporary deaths, meaning the show should at least offer Tara the same treatment. However, the reboot shouldn’t stop there. To ameliorate the flaws of the original series, the reboot should also include more major main characters who identify as LGBTQIA+. These new Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot stars could fulfill the wasted potential that is represented by Tara’s disappointing character arc.