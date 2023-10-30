'The Buccaneers' Review — Apple TV+ Period Drama Is More Depressing Than Defiant

The Big Picture While it's not entirely accurate to suggest that period dramas have ever gone out of style, one could probably argue that there's been more of a resurgence in recent years — especially on the small screen. Some of this results from the fact that many works by literature's greatest minds are now in the public domain, leaving them ripe for the picking in terms of modern adaptation.

Release Date November 8, 2023 Main Genre Drama Genres History Seasons 1 'The Buccaneers' Is All About the Culture Clash From the very first episode, The Buccaneers makes it clear that it isn't going to be just your average period drama.

Another pair of sisters, Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse) and Nan (Kristine Froseth) St. George, round out the rest of the group, but it's Nan we're meant to pay attention to — even if, by her own admission, she "was never supposed to be the main character," content with letting her friends and sister compete for attention. headtopics.com

'The Buccaneers' Is More About the Harsh Realities of Marriage Than a Happily Ever After Some of The Buccaneers' bleakest themes can be chalked up to Wharton herself. The author never subscribed to the necessity of a happy ending and outright dismissed it as a possibility for many of her stories, one of the reasons why the BBC miniseries' take on The Buccaneers received some flak upon release for diverging to one for its version of Nan.

'The Buccaneers' Is Best When It Leans Into Its Friendships At its core, The Buccaneers succeeds most in being a series about a close-knit group of friends, with the show itself becoming that much more brilliant each time these young actresses are all together on-screen. Unfortunately, these instances happen with less frequency throughout the season, as the Buccaneers drift further and further apart from each other as a result of their individual responsibilities. headtopics.com

