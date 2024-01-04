The Bremond Family: A Legacy of Wealth and Complications

The Bremonds sold dry goods, and Eugene opened a private bank in the back of the family store. The businesses were so lucrative that in 1876 a local newspaper estimated that five per cent of all the taxes collected in Austin were paid by Bremonds. My mother’s mother, Anne Bremond, was born in 1894. She grew up at the northwest corner of West Eighth and San Antonio, in a house that had been a wedding present to her parents from Eugene.

Because of the three interfamily marriages, her regular playmates included the children of fifteen double first cousins. They treated the alley and open area in the center of the block as a communal back yard. One of the many thoughts I had when I began to learn about all this was: Hold on a second—shouldn’t I be rich? But the path from past to present, when it comes to money, is seldom short, direct, or free of complications. In 2010, Ann Johnston Dolce—my third cousin once removed, whose great-aunt Catherine Robinson also lived on the Bremond Block, in the house next to my grandmother’s—privately published a comprehensive family histor





