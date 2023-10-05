The breast cancer vaccine changed my life \u2014 now I can stop worrying it will return

But when the lump got bigger and doctors conducted a second biopsy, it came back positive for triple-negative breast cancer.
It’s also one of the most aggressive forms of breast cancer since it grows quickly — and TNBC recurs within five years in about 42% of cases, which is roughly three times higher than other types of breast cancer.
As a nurse, Davis understood that clinical trials are “so important,” adding “that’s how we advance medicine and make changes and one day, get rid of breast cancer.” “They did lab work prior to every injection,” she said. “I had no side effects except for lumps at the injection site — it was just like any other vaccine or shot that you get.” headtopics.com
That’s an important goal, according to Amit Kumar, chairman and chief executive officer of Anixa Biosciences, which created the vaccine being tested by the Cleveland Clinic. “The ultimate goal of this research trial is to develop a vaccine that could prevent breast cancer in people who are at risk. It’s a lofty goal, but that would be what we would hope for,” Dr. G.
As Davis explains, once you receive a TNBC diagnosis, it stays with you. “I’m not going to say you don’t ever think about it,” she said.