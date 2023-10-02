The Boys Spinoff Flashback Sets Up A Missing Character Returning In Gen V

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Gen V has already featured some of the most beloved characters from The Boys, but one of the spin-off's flashbacks sets up a character who has been missing from the franchise since season 2. The universe of The Boys has gotten pretty massive, with Amazon Prime Video's superhero world currently spanning three seasons as well as two spin-off series.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Gen V has already featured some of the most beloved characters from The Boys, but one of the spin-off's flashbacks sets up a character who has been missing from the franchise since season 2. The universe of The Boys has gotten pretty massive, with Amazon Prime Video's superhero world currently spanning three seasons as well as two spin-off series. While most of the characters in The Boys are accounted for, viewers have constantly been asking about the whereabouts of one missing supe. Although this character hasn't even been hinted at appearing in the future of The Boys, they might end up rearing their head in Gen V season 1.

Gen V's Sage Grove Connection Teases A Cindy Appearance Gen V episode 3 brings back one of the most mysterious compounds in the world of The Boys: the Sage Grove Center Psychiatric Hospital. Sage Grove is a heavily guarded facility run by Vought that is designed to hold the most dangerous and unstable supes, with some of the franchise's weirdest characters being held within the facility. Gen V episode 3 starts with a flashback scene in which Golden Boy and Maddie visit Sam as he is causing havoc within his cell, with the duo being tasked with calming him down. This scene hints that Gen V could bring back a major The Boys villain: Cindy.

Cindy is an incredibly dangerous supe that was being held at Sage Grove in The Boys season 2, with the young character having increased strength, durability, and the power to manipulate pressure. Cindy has only appeared in one episode of The Boys, that being season 2, episode 6, "The Bloody Doors Off." In the episode, Lamplighter accidentally burns open Cindy's cell, allowing her to escape and free the other Sage Grove prisoners. The episode teased that Cindy would play a much greater role in the future of The Boys, but a season and a half later, she is nowhere to be seen.

How Cindy Could Fit Into Gen V's Story Cindy may not have made an appearance in The Boys season 3, but the dangerous supe could perfectly fit into Gen V's story. Sage Grove hasn't really been mentioned since Cindy's last appearance, but the fact that the compound appeared in Gen V shows that this storyline is on the minds of the writers. Because of this, the appearance of Sage Grove could be setting the stage for Cindy's grand return, with Gen V reminding audiences of the facility before bringing her back in a later episode. Cindy's story was left pretty open-ended in The Boys season 2, meaning that she can come back in a variety of ways.

Cindy was last seen hitchhiking away from Sage Grove, meaning that she could be anywhere in the world of The Boys. It is possible that, much like Sam, Cindy could be seeking out revenge as well. Sam's presence at Sage Grove hints that the organization may have ties to Gen V's mysterious Woods program, meaning that Cindy could have these ties as well. It's possible that Cindy may be a former experiment of the Woods, meaning that the cast of Gen V could attempt to track her down as they try to uncover the mysteries of Godolkin University.

Cindy has been shown to have a short temper, meaning that if Marie and the gang did track her down, a fight would undoubtedly ensue. However, Gen V could pull the rug out from under viewers by turning Cindy into a sympathetic character. Much like Sam, it is possible that Cindy is actually a victim of the Woods, meaning that Marie, Andre, and the rest could help her. Cindy's return would be an incredible way of showing how thought-out the world of The Boys is, with this small character from season 2 playing a big role in Gen V season 1.

