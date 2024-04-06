The Boys Season 4 Wraps VFX Work, Set to Premiere on June 13th

Back around the middle of March, The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke had some excellent news to share about how post-production was going on the fourth season of the Prime Video series. At that point, sound mixing was just finished, and there were 'roughly 25 VFX shots left' before the season was 'DONE DONE DONE.' Three weeks later, VFX Supervisor/Director Stephan Fleet put the word out that VFX work has wrapped, too – with the series set to hit streaming screens on June 13th.
Image: Prime Video 'That's a VFX wrap!' Fleet wrote as the caption to his Instagram post honoring the production milestone moment. 'Big shout out to the S4 VFX team! Including Rian and Sameesha, who are not photoshopped into this photo at all :
The Boys Season 4 VFX Premiere Eric Kripke Prime Video
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »
Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »