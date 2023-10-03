The Boys: Gen V Hilariously Pokes Fun at Marvel's WandaVision

Gen V has debuted to rave reviews from critics, with the first live-action spinoff of The Boys earning Rotten Tomatoes' coveted Certified Fresh banner shortly after release. While The Boys is plenty meta in and of itself, Gen V takes it a step further by referencing controversial filmmakers and current events. The show's premiere episode even had a direct nod to one of the most popular shows from Marvel Studios. Light spoilers up ahead for Gen V's first episode,"God U.

Nearly halfway through Episode One, Marie (Jaz Sinclair) and Emma (Lizze Broadway) approach one of the more famous students on campus, actress Justine (Maia Jae Bastidas). It's in this conversation that Justine reveals she tried out for Vought's version of WandaVision. Not just that, but she name-dropped an alumnus of Scrubs.

"So my guys at Innovative are sending me out for this limited series on Vought+," Justine says in the episode."It's an elevated superhero thing – a meditation on grief told through 70 years of sitcoms. And Zach Braff is directing."

Given that only three episodes of the series have been released, there's no telling what Easter eggs will pop up next. Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as"Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first three episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. The remaining episodes will be released on the streamer every Friday.