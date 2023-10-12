The Boys Co-Creator Garth Ennis to Write New James Bond Series

Amid a raft of high-profile announcements timed to New York Comic Con, Dynamite Entertainment this week announced that The Boys co-creator Garth Ennis will take on the writing chores for an all-new James Bond series, celebrating this year's 70th anniversary of Ian Fleming's super-spy character by setting up a new status quo for Bond early next year.

Dynamite sought out UK native Ennis to develop the project in the hopes of giving James Bond #1 the kind of gravitas and credibility that a book with that designation deserves. For his part, Ennis said that digging into the novels helped him crack the code.

"When I took a look at the Bond of the Fleming novels, as opposed to the larger-than-life figure from the movies, I saw a great deal more potential — a much darker character in a more interesting world," Ennis said in a statement. headtopics.com

This new story, titled"Your Cold, Cold Heart," finds Bond dealing with a disturbing silent killer.

Given that concept --"a relic of the Cold War" -- it certainly feels like the new Bond will move into the modern day, rather than being set during the time of the novels. In addition to appearances from fan-favorites such as M, Q, Moneypenny, and Felix Leiter, Ennis plans to readers to new character Archie Tryon. Described as an eccentric, old veteran who enjoys strolls into the sea, the man brought the earlier formula out of the Soviet Union in the first place. headtopics.com

Dynamite has joined artist Rapha Lobosco, who has previously taken on 007 with Benjamin Percy's Black Box and an issue of Aleš Kot's The Body, to draw the series. With other credits including Dynamite's two crossovers with Tim Seeley's Hack/Slash, Lobosco is the perfect match here with a great sense of character and storytelling.

The series will also feature stunning covers by the Eisner Award-winning Dave Johnson, known for his contributions to 100 Bullets, Detective Comics, Deadpool, Punisher, and more. In addition to 70 years of Bond, this announcement coincides with 10 years of Bond at Dynamite. headtopics.com

