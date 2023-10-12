The Boys Characters Who Actually Deserve Happy Endings In The Show

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Boys may be full of extremely unlikable characters, but a number of them do actually deserve happy endings in the series. Part of what makes Amazon's comic book adaptation so good and what differentiates it from most live-action superhero media is how dark, violent, and gritty it is.

Despite many of The Boys characters doing the worst things imaginable, there are actually a handful of decent and redeemable individuals on the show. They range from thoroughly pure characters to those who have done wrong but know it and are trying to do better.

6 Billy Butcher William "Billy" Butcher is a cantankerous, foul-mouthed, violent British man with a deep-rooted hatred of superpowered individuals and Vought, the organization responsible for them. However, that hatred is entirely justified, as Homelander badly abused his wife, and Vought forced her to fake her own death. headtopics.com

4 Marvin T. Milk, AKA Mother's Milk Marvin T. Milk is the cool head often needed to calm situations down when the eponymous team shows signs of imploding. He's the team's heart, and his wise words are essential in their strategic planning and tactful methods.

3 Maggie Shaw, AKA Queen Maeve Queen Maeve, who is now known simply by her real name of Margaret "Maggie" Shaw, is a founding member of the Seven and one of only two of their members who deserve a happy ending in The Boys. She's the second-most robust and strongest member of the team after Homelander. headtopics.com

2 Kimiko Miyashiro, AKA The Female Having witnessed her parents being brutally beaten down, Kimiko Miyashiro was also kidnapped as a child and forced to fight in her native war-torn Philippines. As an adult, she was involuntarily injected with Compound V as part of Homelander's plot to create superpowered terrorists. It's safe to say she's had a tough life.

Read more:

screenrant »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Invincible Season 2 Photos: She-Hulk Star Will Be Voicing Two New CharactersAmazon Studios has revealed two new Invincible Season 2 photos, featuring the two new characters who will be voiced by Tatiana Maslany.

'Star Wars Young Jedi Adventures' Images Add High Republic Book CharactersStar Wars: Young Jedi Adventures delivers a new look at the upcoming season with familiar fan-favorite book characters joining the cast.

12 Alice In Borderland Characters Ranked Worst To BestAlice in Borderland’s season 3 announcement means any character could return. Here are the main Alice in Borderland characters, ranked worst to best.

The 10 Scariest Movie Characters of All TimeDigital destination for sophisticated men & women. Live your best life with expert tips and news on health, food, sex, relationships, fashion and lifestyle.

10 Strongest Female Characters in NarutoContrary to popular belief, Naruto did have its share of powerful women who often played key, albeit less publicized roles, in the story.

Sega Video Addresses Missing Sonic the Hedgehog CharactersWill some of these old Sonic characters make a return in the future?