The Boys Are Brooding in England

Oh, baby, the boys are brooding this week. It’s not just a little brooding, either. This is “stare out into the open field before symbolically dousing the remnants of a dying fire as the sun begins to rise” level of brooding. Someone needs to give these English men a serotonin boost or something because they are very sad.
Is that part of their allure? Probably! After the drama of New York, the gang’s all back in England, and they’ve assembled at the Thwarte estate for what is his annual Bonfire Night party celebrating Guy Fawkes’s failed Gunpowder Plot; remember, remember, the fifth of November and all that. As Mabel points out, this “holiday” is “the most English thing ever — he was bad at it, so let’s celebrate.” Honestly, bless this show for having zero hesitation to tie our Guy and his failed attempt to break up Nan and Theo to Guy Fawkes and his failed attempt to overthrow King James
