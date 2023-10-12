‘The board needs to make this right’; Parents concerned over SPS restructuring

According to district officials, classes are being reconfigured to meet state classroom size requirements. As a result, some teaching jobs are on the chopping block.

There were tears, accusations of a lack of transparency from top district officials, and a lot of questions on how this will impact some of the district's youngest students. In fact, the reconfiguration is set to impact dozens of schools district wide. According to administrators, 40 schools will lose teachers or have students moved to different classrooms.

Parent Seth Nielsen showed up with his family in solidarity speaking out for Miss Angel and others like her. The district previously explained its decision to restructure, citing low enrollment in schools. The ratio of students to teachers is not matching up, specifically in the lower grades.Speakers at Wednesday’s board meeting said that miscalculation falls on Seattle Public Schools district management. headtopics.com

Read more:

fox13seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

SPS parents pack school board meeting to voice concerns over split classroomsThe significant reshuffling happened over a month into the school year.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner speak out after 'successful mediation,' vow to be 'great co-parents'The former couple released a joint statement just hours after reaching a temporary custody agreement for daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

NYC parents enraged over Met lobby exhibit loaded with F word, 'S&M'Some local mothers are angry about a new multi-media exhibit — including curse words and what they say looks like BDSM images — that is front and center in the Great Hall of the Metropolitan Museum…

Darvin Ham wants Anthony Davis shooting six 3s per game - ESPNLakers coach Darvin Ham has requested that Anthony Davis get up six 3-point attempts per game, though he noted it would be unlikely to see that big of jump in volume.

Six Photographers Around the World Shared One Roll of FilmMagnum two gave six photographers one roll of film and then Squarespace made six website designs inspired by what they produced.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle meet with grieving parents in NYCAt a Manhattan event Tuesday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they’ve been talking to big tech about the perils of children on social media.