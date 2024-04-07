The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and The Rock Defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in Epic Tag Team Match

After an epic first night of WrestleMania, WWE would bring it to a close with the much-anticipated tag team match between The Bloodline 's Roman Reigns and The Rock and Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins . As you might expect from the people involved, it was something else, with a host of shocking moments and near falls that had fans on the edge of their seats.
It really looked like Rhodes and Rollins would overcome the odds and The Rock just straight up threatening to fire the referee if he did his job, but ultimately a last attack from the Rock with a weight belt set up Rhodes for a spear, and that was unfortunately too much to overcome. Reigns and Rock walk away the winners, and tomorrow's final match will be a Bloodline Rules match as a result. The four superstars met in the middle of the ring and stared each other down. Roman and Rock spoke and Roman started things off for The Bloodline, while Rollins got things started for his sid
Wrestlemania Tag Team Match The Bloodline Roman Reigns The Rock Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins Shocking Moments Near Falls Winners Bloodline Rules Match
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »