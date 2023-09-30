The Blind Side Movie's Conservatorship Ended Following Controversy

A Tennessee judge dissolved Michael Oher's conservatorship on Friday. The Tuohys counter Oher's claims, claiming in a court filing that Oher called them"mom and dad" and that the conservatorship was merely a tool used to comply with NCAA rules to allow him to attend the University of Mississippi.

"When it became clear that the Petitioner could not consider going to the University of Mississippi ("Ole Miss") as a result of living with the Respondents, the NCAA made it clear that he could attend Ole Miss if he was part of the Tuohy family in some fashion," the Tuohys' Sept. 14 court filing said.

Oher filed his case back in August and claims that, under the conservatorship, the Tuohys and their biological children earned millions from The Blind Side and that he had been paid nothing. His original petition alleged that three months after Oher turned 18 back in 2004, he was tricked into signing the conservatorship documents. headtopics.com

Released in 2009, The Blind Side film starred Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne Tuohy. The film made more than $300 million at the box office and won numerous awards. Oher has previously spoken out about the film being inaccurate and heavily fictionalized.

