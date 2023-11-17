The Bizarre and Improbable Plotlines of Friends

Decades after the sitcom ended, Friends is still wildly popular. The show follows six friends, Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), as they support each other during their struggling careers and love lives. Overall, the 90s show remains grounded for anyone who can suspend their disbelief enough to excuse the size of their apartments.

Yet the series occasionally veers into the improbable and outright weird. One episode involves a surreal conspiracy at the zoo to hide the fact that Ross' monkey, Marcel, is a movie star. Another shows Joey believing he can make a career out of finding his identical hand twin. And that's not even with Friend's most unique character, Phoebe. From adopting rat babies to believing a cat is her reincarnated mother, Phoebe has no shortage of bizarre plotlines

United States Headlines Read more: COLLİDER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUZZFEED: People Share Inexplicably Bizarre and Fever Dream-Like MomentsPeople are sharing their unforgettable and surreal experiences that continue to occupy their thoughts. These stories range from encountering a person dressed as a chicken to coming across a mini horse wearing cowboy attire. The shared moments are both bizarre and amusing.

Source: BuzzFeed | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Lisa Kudrow Mourns Death of Friends Co-Star Matthew PerryLisa Kudrow pays tribute to Matthew Perry and thanks him for their friendship and the laughter they shared during their time on Friends.

Source: usweekly | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Friends Co-Stars Mourn the Death of Matthew PerryMatthew Perry's death has left his Friends co-stars devastated. They released a joint statement expressing their grief and emphasizing their bond as a family.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

SCREENRANT: Friends Stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Pay Tribute to Matthew PerryJennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer share touching tributes to their late Friends costar, Matthew Perry, who passed away at the end of October.

Source: screenrant | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Celebrities Pay Tribute to Matthew Perry, Friends StarCelebrities, fans and Friends co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, have paid tribute to actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing on the hit '90s sitcom. The star was found unresponsive in a hot tub on 28 October, aged just 54, with his cause of death yet to be confirmed.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

FOX29PHİLLY: Organist Plays Friends Theme Tune in Tribute to Matthew PerryAn organist pays tribute to actor Matthew Perry by playing the theme tune from Friends at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

Source: FOX29philly | Read more »