The Bistro of Green sets tasting with wines from across the globe

The Bistro of Green has scheduled a tasting with wines from all over the world. • Goat cheese and strawberry bruschetta drizzled with balsamic reduction. Wine: Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose (France). • Mixed green salad with lump crab cake and citrus vinaigrette. Wine: Peter Zemmer Pinot Grigio (Alto Adige, Italy).
• Sage-rubbed pork tenderloin with red-wine reduction served with smoked Gouda risotto. Wine: Cooper Hill Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley, Oregon). •Roasted rack of lamb with cherry-balsamic reduction served with cauliflower au gratin. Wine: Dowie Doole Cabernet (McLaren Vale, Australia).
• Coffee-braised short ribs with demi-glace reduction served with roasted redskin potatoes. Wine: Meeker Cabernet from the Red Hills (Lake County, California).
The tasting, with wines from Esber Beverage Co., is at 4 p.m.Menu
• Kahlúa-infused chocolate truffles with homemade caramel sauce. Wine: Meeker Bessie Red Zinfandel (Sonoma County, California).

The Bistro of Green is at 3459 Massillon Road, Uniontown.