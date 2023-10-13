The bipartisan speaker fantasy

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) departs Thursday after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced he is dropping out of the race for speaker. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)“You can always count on Americans to do the right thing, after they’ve tried everything else,” reads the famous andIt’s the subject of growing speculation that now includes several key members of Congress.

The effort appears to have been injected with some urgency thanks to Republicans now moving to entertain the candidacy of hard-right Freedom Caucus foundertime for Jeffries and the Democrats to make an...

Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) said “we’re open to anything that’s reasonable.” And a prominent moderate, Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), added that “in the end, a bipartisan way may be the only answer, because we have eight to 10 people that do not want to be part of the governing majority. headtopics.com

As with everything during such contentious negotiations, these comments should be viewed as the bargaining chips that they are. Floating a bipartisan deal makes sense for certain Republicans as a warning sign to force the hard-right to compromise more than it’s thus far been willing to do.

And it’s hardly unheard of for American legislatures to do this kind of thing; indeed, this kind of arrangement is, both chambers chose bipartisan governing coalitions that excluded a handful of further-right Republicans after Republicans won narrow majorities. headtopics.com

The other oft-cited example of this kind of arrangement came in Texas in 2009, when Republicans had a razor-thin majority. The vast majority of Democrats voted with a small number of Republicans to elect a moderate GOP speaker, Joe Straus, who would go on to hold on to the job for a decade.But other examples reinforce that forming such a coalition to elect a speaker isn’t the end of things.

