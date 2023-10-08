The Biology of Human Nature

Framing depression as a purposeful response to a life problem, rather than a pathology, can promote healing.A new book explores the Morlok quadruplets, who went from national celebrities to schizophrenia sufferers.

A group of psychologists examines how the careless use of a metaphor can hinder recovery from depression.An emerging body of evidence shows that letting go of delusional beliefs can actually make us worse off.

Scientists still don’t entirely agree about what exactly makes a person female or male, or even whether sex is a kind of human invention. A massive, three-decade-long study shows that stigma toward schizophrenia is increasing, not decreasing. How can we turn it around? headtopics.com

A small but vocal group of mental health professionals and service users promotes alternatives to psychiatric diagnosis. It's time to hear them out.Recent research suggests that disorders such as ADHD, bipolar disorder, dyslexia, autism, and schizophrenia might actually exist to aid group survival.

Recent research suggests that delusions of grandeur might give people a powerful sense of meaning, purpose and significance. This research has profound implications.Some argue that traits associated with BPD represent designed responses to early life events, not brain dysfunctions. headtopics.com

Dyslexia is linked to creativity, exploration, and problem-solving. It likely evolved in early humans to enrich society.The old idea that bad parents make kids schizophrenic is harmful and dangerous. But new research highlughts the role of the family in psychosis outcomes.

